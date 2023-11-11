Three Dead, As Cultists Resume Killings In Sagamu

Suspected cultists have resumed their killing spree in the Sagamu area of Ogun State following the death of three persons.

This is coming three months after about 20 persons were killed when members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities engaged in a supremacy battle.

No fewer than three innocent school boys were caught up in the crisis as they were shot dead by yet unknown cultists.

The police, the Department of State Services (DSS) had in collaboration with the Ogun State Government taken measures to put an end to the killings.

However, the cultists reportedly resumed killing on Friday by shooting three persons dead in the Latawa area of Sagamu.

Residents of the town told our correspondent anonymously that they “heard a gunshot in the early hours of Saturday.”

When contacted, the Ogun State spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed that there was a suspected murder incident in Sagamu.

According to her, the command “received a report of a suspected murder in Sagamu.”

Odutola quoted the Sagamu Divisional Police Officer, as saying that while he and his men were on a vehicular patrol along Ewusi Street towards Ita Oba roundabout, they intercepted information about a shooting incident.

“The report stated that a group of unidentified gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a young man whose identity is currently unknown.

“Upon receiving the information, the DPO immediately proceeded towards the location of the gunshots. Upon arrival, they discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood. The examination of the body revealed bullet wounds on the neck, stomach, and hand. Additionally, three expended cartridges were found at the scene,” she stated.

The body of the deceased has been transported to a nearby morgue, with two large cowries found on him, it was said.

Meanwhile, Odutola confirmed that the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, is aware of the incident and “has personally arrived in Sagamu to oversee an open investigation into this tragic killing.”