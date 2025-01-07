Three Dead As Container Falls On Tricycle In Oyo

Share

It was black Tuesday in Ogbomoso Town in Oyo State when the driver of a container-laden truck lost control and the container fell on a commercial tricycle killing three persons.

The sad incident happened at Takie Junction around 9:30 a.m., according to some eyewitnesses.

Newt Telegraph gathered that the articulated vehicle lost control while navigating a bend, causing the container to tumble and thus crushing the tricycle, popularly known as Keke Marwa.

It was initially gathered that two female passengers and the tricycle rider were trapped under the container. After rescue efforts, it was confirmed all three victims had died.

Before the container was removed to free traffic congestion, a heavy gridlock was witnessed, as passersby and residents were scrambling to rescue the victims.

Share

Please follow and like us: