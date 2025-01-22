New Telegraph

January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Three Dead, 19…

Three Dead, 19 Rescued In Rivers Boat Mishap

At least three persons have died and 19 persons rescued in a boat mishap in Rivers State after a boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island capsized on Sunday evening.

According to Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), the spokesperson of the Rivers State police command, who confirmed the incident, said that a sudden ocean storm that triggered high waves caused the mishap.

The police spokesperson In a statement, added that the command has commenced an investigation of the incident, and that the bodies of the three victims, including a small girl have been recovered.

Iringe-Koko said: “There were 22 passengers on board the ill-fated boat, but unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives,” the statement reads.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

C&S Church Donates Food Items To Ijamido Children Home
Read Next

Address Greed, Incompetence In Power Sector Or Risk Its Collapse, NLC Advises FG
Share
Copy Link
×