Three Dead, 19 Rescued In Rivers Boat Mishap

At least three persons have died and 19 persons rescued in a boat mishap in Rivers State after a boat travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island capsized on Sunday evening.

According to Grace Iringe-Koko (SP), the spokesperson of the Rivers State police command, who confirmed the incident, said that a sudden ocean storm that triggered high waves caused the mishap.

The police spokesperson In a statement, added that the command has commenced an investigation of the incident, and that the bodies of the three victims, including a small girl have been recovered.

Iringe-Koko said: “There were 22 passengers on board the ill-fated boat, but unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives,” the statement reads.

