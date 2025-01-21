Three Dead, 19 Recused In River Boat Accident

Share

River State police command on Monday confirmed the death of three people including a baby when a passenger boat traveling from Port Harcourt to Bonny in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State capsized.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident was caused by a storm at an area called Yellow Platform near Bonny Island at about 5 pm on Sunday, January 19.

The boat was said to have carried 22 passengers from the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Waterfront Jetty in Port Harcourt before the unfortunate incident happened killing three individuals.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident described it as tragic. adding that out of the 22 passengers, 19 were rescued.

Iringe-Koko stated, “There were 22 people on board, unfortunately, we lost three people. Two of the bodies were first recovered and the body of the girl was later recovered.

“It is very sad, but 19 passengers were rescued. They were en route to Bonny Island from Port Harcourt when the boat capsized at the Yellow Platform in Bonny. An investigation is ongoing.”

Also speaking, the Chairman, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Rivers Commercial District, Israel Pepple, corroborated the police confirmation that the incident was caused by a windstorm.

Eyewitnesses privy to the development said, “Yes, it is true. There was a boat accident yesterday (Sunday). We lost some lives, two male adults and a girl. The boat left Port Harcourt and was going to Bonny,” adding that their bodies had been recovered.

