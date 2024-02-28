Three Dead, 11 Injured In Lagos Boat Accident

No fewer than three people drowned, while 11 were rescued as a passenger boat capsized along the Ibeshe-Ikorodu River on Monday night, February 26.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident occured at 7:30 p.m., when the boat encountered a mechanical malfunction.

Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) who confirmed the development said, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning a passenger boat which took off from Addax Jetty around 7 pm.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a passenger ferry boat named Oluwaseyifunmi carrying 14 people had capsized due to a suspected mechanical fault and was rapidly submerged following its departure from the aforementioned terminal.

“A combined team of water guards, the search and rescue team of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and agency responders were mobilized to the scene of the incident, leading to the rescue of 11 persons alive who have been taken to Ibeshe Ferry Terminal for treatment.

“Three passengers were retrieved dead and Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, has been tasked with transferring their bodies to state mortuary,” he affirmed.

New Telegraph gathered that LASWA and other authorities have initiated an investigation into the reason for the mishap.