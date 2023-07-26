Three Days After, Stolen 6-Month-Old Baby Found Alive In Suleja Erosion Ditch

Three days after six-month-old baby boy, Chinedu Chukwueke was abducted on Sunday from his mother’s salon shop at the popular Kure market, the toddler has be found alive in Suleja.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Wasiu in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday confirmed that the baby was found abandoned at an erosion ditch, close to Gauraka primary school at the Gauraka area of Tafa LGA.

According to Wasiu “the case of abduction was reported at the GRA Division and was immediately incidented and transferred to SCID Minna. The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command swung into action and commenced investigation with the aid of technical intelligence.

“Fortunately, today being 26/07/2023 at about 1230hrs, due to sustained pressure and close monitoring, the baby was found abandoned at an erosion ditch, close to Gauraka primary school in the Gauraka area of Tafa LGA”.

He further stated that “the baby was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination and confirmed to be in good health. He has been reunited with the family.”

Speaking with the father, Chikezie Stanley Chuks, he said “I was very hopeful that my son will be found hail and hearty.

“For about four days we were separated from my son. But to the glory of God, we have found him and he is hale and hearty.

“I want to thank everyone for your prayers and for your support. I thank the Police too for their role”.

The Police according to the PPRO is still making frantic effort to apprehend the fleeing perpetrator of the crime to face the wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele Ayodeji, appreciates the concern of all Nigerlites and residents for their efforts in achieving this feast.

He therefore enjoins parents and guardians to be more careful and security conscious, most especially avoid entrusting their children to strangers.