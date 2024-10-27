Three Communities Reconnected As Gov Eno Inaugurates 2.9km Road Monday

Share

Three Communities hither to severed by impassable road will on Monday receive governor Umo Eno who is billed to commission the new 2.9km road project constructed by his administration to cushion the severe difficulties faced by the largely rural areas.

The completed 2.9km Secretariat Road, linking the communities of Urueffong- Ibotong Eweme all in Urueffong/Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was executed by Bulletine Construction Company Nigeria Ltd under the supervision of the State Ministry of Works and Fire Service,

The new road the first to be constructed by the State Government in the area since its creation in 1991 serves as a vital access route connecting three villages, including Urueffong, Ukuko Utuku and Ibotong, bringing a new level of connectivity and accessibility to the area.

Enthusiastic residents who spoke with Journalists said the road will not only improved access but will jumpstart the economic growth of the area.

The Chairman of Urueffong/Oruko, Chief Uno Etim Uno, who conducted journalists round the project, expressed the gratitude of his people, to the state governor while acknowledging that the road project started during his tenure as a member of the State Executive Council.

“I thank God this road was constructed by the Governor while I served as his commissioner . It represents a positive collaboration, and I believe we will continue to work together for more developments like this now that I am the chairman,” he remarked.

Chief Faysal Harb, Managing Director of Bulletine Construction Company, reflected on the journey of transforming what was once a track road into a fully developed, durable roadway with advanced infrastructure.

“When we came here, it was a virgin road, a simple bush track. We started from zero, and now, we’re at the finishing level, with full drainages on both sides, culverts, and a spur.

“This road has a 20-year guarantee with a 150mm stone base and 60mm asphalt compacted,”he explained.

Harb also noted the outstanding cooperation from the host communities, and highlighted Bulletine’s commitment to engaging 80 percent of the workforce from the local youth, strengthening the community’s sense of ownership in the project.

Local leaders, including former Youth President Emmanuel Esu, voiced excitement over the project, which will open up new economic opportunities, such as facilitating access to a large local farm.

This enhanced connection to the market promises to boost local commerce and benefit residents who depend on agriculture.

The inauguration of this road marks a milestone in improving accessibility and supporting economic growth for the people of Urueffong/Oruko LGA, who are set to celebrate this transformational development.

Governor Eno’s media aides, Dr. Essien Ndueso and Engr Solomon Eyo told the journalists that the project was part of the Governor’s rural development drive as the road will now boost economic activities in the rural communities.

“Gov Eno does not just invest in infrastructural development to earn plaudits, he executes projects that align with his ARISE Agenda, to shore up economic growth in the State”, Dr Ndueso said.

There is no renowned politician or senior PDP stakeholder living along this route, so it can be seen that in this government, you don’t need to know anyone in power, before government programmes come to your doorstep”, Engr Eyo said.

