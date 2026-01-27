Three Clubs Target Lookman After Atalanta Price Cut

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman may be nearing an exit from Atalanta after the Italian club reportedly agreed to lower their asking price, sparking fresh interest from multiple suitors.

Atlético Madrid have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign Lookman after Atalanta reduce their financial demands.

Lookman, who was among the standout performers at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, is understood to be keen on leaving the Serie A club.

Atletico Madrid Linked With Lookman Move

According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, Atalanta have lowered their valuation of Ademola Lookman to €35 million, a sharp drop from the €50 million-plus figure that blocked a move to Inter Milan last summer.

Fresh from helping Nigeria secure bronze at the 2026 AFCON in Morocco, Lookman has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave, prompting Atalanta to negotiate before his contract runs out in 2027.

Galatasaray home of Victor Osimhen, who has reportedly encouraged Lookman to make the move and Fenerbahce remain interested, but Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone is said to be a long-term admirer of the 28-year-old.

Simeone reportedly values Lookman’s tactical versatility, capable of playing as a second striker or on either wing, seeing him as the ideal “spark” for his attacking rotations.

Despite a slight dip in output during a season overshadowed by transfer speculation, Lookman’s pedigree remains impressive. In his Atalanta career, he has contributed 55 goals and 27 assists in 136 appearances.

He cemented his big-game reputation as the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, highlighted by a historic hat-trick in the Europa League final.

Even in the ongoing 2025/26 season, Lookman has begun returning to form, registering six goals and six assists for both club and country, including standout performances in the Champions League and for Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Morocco.