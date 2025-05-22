Three Children, One Adult Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning in Katsina

Share

Tragedy struck Kaga Hassan Quarters in the Magama Jibia area of Katsina State as four individuals, including three children, have died from suspected food poisoning, according to reports confirmed by security sources.

The heartbreaking incident was first reported by Zagazola Makama, a well-known counter-insurgency expert focused on the Lake Chad region, via his verified X handle on Thursday.

Makama revealed that the deceased have been identified as Hussaina Ayuba, Ahmed Ayuba, and Nana Ayuba, who all succumbed to complications believed to have been caused by the consumption of poisoned food. The victims reportedly died while receiving treatment at the Jibia General Hospital.

A fourth victim, 12-year-old Hafsat Ayuba, is said to be recuperating and still under medical care, according to police sources cited in the report.

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old woman, Fatima Abdulkadir, who allegedly prepared the spaghetti noodles consumed by the victims. Two other individuals have also been detained in connection with the incident.

“The scene of the incident was visited by security personnel, while those who died were released to their relatives for burial according to Islamic rites,” Makama stated.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Magama Jibia community, with local authorities continuing investigations to determine the exact cause of the poisoning and any potential criminal intent.

This tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about food safety, domestic incidents, and public health surveillance in rural and suburban areas across northern Nigeria.

