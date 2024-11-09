Three Charged To Court In Connection With Liam Payne’s Death

Share

Three persons have been charged to court in connection with the death of One Direction star, Liam Payne.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the singer died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Giving update of the singer’s death, Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said one person, who had been accompanying Payne, is accused of “The abandonment of a person followed by death”.

It was gathered that a hotel employee and a third person has also been charged with supplying drugs.

None of those arrested have been named.

Recall that on Thursday, the public prosecutor’s office said the toxicology tests revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his body.

A post-mortem examination determined his cause of death as multiple trauma and internal and external hemorrhage as a result of the fall from the hotel balcony.

