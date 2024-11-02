Three Brothers Killed By Suspected Cultist In Anambra

Share

Amid the ongoing cult killings in Anambra community, three blood related brothers have been reportedly killed in a violent attack in Awka, the State capital.

One of the brothers, Nonso, was killed in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon near Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka.

According to the report, Nonso’s killing is linked to the murder of his younger brother, Buchi, three months ago around Mac Don Eatery’s axis.

Furthermore, their eldest brother had also met a brutal end in a previous attack and the tragic loss has left their mother childless.

This latest incident brings the death toll from cultist-related violence in Awka to no fewer than twenty persons in the past few weeks.

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Nnaghe Obono Ita has condemned the latest killing, saying a thorough investigation will be carried out and no stone will be left unturned in apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

