Three Brothers Docked For Alleged Theft Of N365,000 In Lagos

Three siblings identified as Taye and Kehinde Taiwo (22) and their younger brother, Israel Taiwo (20) appeared before a magistrate court, in Ikeja Lagos on Tuesday for the alleged theft of N365,000

The defendants, who are residents of 19, Odunbaku St., Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

ASP Raji Akeem, the Prosecutor, revealed to the court that; the crime was committed on November 11, 2023, at 19, Ogooluwa St., Iju- Ishaga in Lagos State.

He further explained that; Taye, a hairstylist, reportedly stole an ATM card belonging to his employer, Mrs Jumoke Oreofero, and withdrew N365,000 from her account.

Akeem said the hairstylist thereafter fled from his workplace, but when he was later arrested, he named his brothers being his co-defendants and accomplices.

READ ALSO:

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Akeem said the offences, contradicted Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, the Chief Magistrate granted the defendants N50,000 bail each, and with two sureties each in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until February 8 for a hearing.