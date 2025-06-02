Three Arrested With Gun, Ammunition In Lagos

Share

Three suspected cultists have been arrested with gun and ammunition at the Owode- Ikorodu area of the Lagos State. The three suspects who were identified as Jesutofunmi Ezekiel, Adeniji Juwon and Adenuga Tosin were found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the arrest and recovery followed a credible tip-off, which led to a well-coordinated, intelligence-led operation along the Owode-Ikorodu area by one of the Command’s tactical teams.

Hundeyin said during the operation, the suspects were found in possession of a locally made pistol and six live cartridges.

Investigations revealed that they are active members of a cult group known for its involvement in violent crimes.

Further investigation showed that the suspects played key roles in facilitating the movement and distribution of illegal firearms across various parts of Lagos State, posing a serious threat to public safety.

He said efforts are ongoing to apprehend other wanted members of the group. Upon the conclusion of investigation, the arrested suspects would be charged to court in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reaffirms the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on cultism and criminality. He urged residents to support the police with timely information, as the Command remains committed to maintaining peace across Lagos State.

