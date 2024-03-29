Three Arrested For Mob Action In Kano

Following the mob action in the Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, three suspects have been taken into custody by the State Police Command.

Confirming their arrest during a press conference on Thursday in Kano, the State Police Commissioner, Hussaini Gumel said the suspects were taken into custody on March 27 at approximately 22:00 hours in possession of a matchet.

He identified the alleged thugs as Hassan Abdullahi, 20, of the Zango quarters; Mufit Kamal, 16, of the Kuntau sectors; and Musa Muhammad, 20, of the Brigade quarters in Fagge Local Government of the state.

READ ALSO:

According to him, as they saw his guys and officers arriving, other alleged thugs left the scene of the crime.

However, the CP disclosed that one individual had a significant head injury: Musa Muhammad of the Brigade quarters.

He stated that an investigation had been launched into the incident and that the victim is now being treated at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.