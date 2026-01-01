Three Arrested For Killing NSCDC Officer In Kano

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has arrested three thugs for allegedly killing an officer, AbdulRauf A Shariff, while trying to prevent them from carrying out their dastardly act.

Confirming the killing of the officer, the Kano Command PRO, SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, said that the officer was on duty around Court Road, Kano.

He said, the mob actions that came in numbers, carrying Arms, were undertaking their Criminal, dastardly act of Phone Snatching and other Crimes when the Officer attached to the Court Road outpost tried to stop.

“Unfortunately, the Criminals were carrying Weapons which they used to kill him after causing serious injuries to him”.

He said their Men who arrived at the scene were able to arrest three of the Criminals with their Weapons, and they have already been taken to custody.

SC Ibrahim notes that they are in conjunction with the Police carrying out an investigation to arrest other fleeing criminals who participated in the killings of the innocent Officer.

The PRO notes, AbduRauf A Shariff has since been buried according to Islamic rites after Medical checking on him.