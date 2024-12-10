Share

Three staff of the ATC Nigeria Base Station, Ogijo on Tuesday stood before Ogun State Magistrate Court, Sagamu for defrauding 165,033.18 Kilo Watt of electricity valued at N22,887,474.28 belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

New Telegraph gathered that three suspects, Sikiru Oyedokun, 46-year-old Oladimeji Monsuru, and 33-year-old Abraham Ebenezer committed the offence between September 17, 2019, to May 5, 2022, and August 3, 2023, to December 5, 2024, at Site ID: No. OG0061, ATC Nigeria Base Station in Ogijo, in the Sagamu Magisterial district.

The suspects were arraigned on a two-count charges of fraudulent appropriation of electricity, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun State of Nigeria 2006.

As well as unlawful diversion of electricity power, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 400 of the Criminal Code laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them as the defendants’ counsel pleaded with the court to grant the suspects bail in most liberal terms, saying that they are only employees of the company and not the owner of the company where the alleged energy theft occurred.

Magistrate Olayinka Idowu granted each of the accused N7m bail with one surety each who must reside in the state with landed properties within the magisterial district and must possess evidence of tax payment to the Ogun state government. The case was thereafter adjourned till January 9 and 10, 2025, for trial.

