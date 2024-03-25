Three Arraigned In Ibadan For Alleged Abduction

Three men were reportedly docked in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for alleged conspiracy and kidnapping on Monday, March 25.

The accused are, Shehu Sakalo, Tukur Aliyu and Abubakar Mohammadu all of whom reside in the Odo-Omu area of Iseyin, Oyo State were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Mr P.O. Fabiyi, claimed that the defendants conspired to commit the crimes on March 6 and March 7.

Fabiyi explained that the defendants conspired and abducted one Mr Mohammad Abubakar with the purpose of collecting ransom from members of his family.

READ ALSO:

He said the defendants committed the offences in the Odo-Omu area of Iseyin.

Fabiyi stated that the offences contravened Section 24 (1) and 26 (1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

The defendants entered a non-guilty plea; however, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Ogunkanmi did not take their pleas

She ordered that the defendants be kept at the Agodi custodial facility pending advice of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until May 10 for mention.