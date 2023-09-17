Three Arraigned For Giving False Information To IGP In Anambra

Three individuals were brought before a Magistrate Court in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State for providing the police with false information regarding the murder of Mr Tochukwu Onyemelukwe.

Mr Joseph Omegha, Mr. Godson Oforkansi, and Mr Martin Okeke were presented in court on Friday, presided over by Magistrate Chioma Ikejiofor, in a case bearing charge number MCNA/61923. However, the fourth defendant, Mr. Jacob Enemuo, was not present in court due to health reasons.

The men were accused of giving police false information in a petition they wrote to the AIG in 2021, over the death of an indigene of the community, Onyemelukwe.

Part of the information on the charge sheet read: “That you Joseph Omegha ‘m’, Godson Oforkansi ‘m’, Martin Okeke ‘m’ and Jacob Enemuo ‘m’, sometimes in the month of December 2021 conspired among yourselves to commit a misdemeanour to wit: giving false information to a public servant, and you thereby committed an offence punishable under 496(a) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 36, vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria, 1991, as amended.

“You did with intention to mislead a public officer, write a petition to the Assistance Inspector-General of Police, FCID annexe Enugu, alleging that one Emmanuel Ezeobi, Kosiochukwu Ezechukwu and others, murdered one Tochukwu Onyemelukwe in a broad daylight, the fact you know to be false.

“You did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace when, without any concrete evidence and out of malice, you falsely accused one Emmanuel Ezeobi, Kosiochukwu Ezechukwu and others of killing one Tochukwu Onyemelukwe.”

The men pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The matter was adjourned to September 29 for plea and motion-taking.

However, the complainant’s counsel, Mr Kyije Abang, expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision and had initially requested a cost of N100,000 from the defendants. Nonetheless, the court awarded a cost of N50,000 to the defendants due to the absence of the defendant’s counsel.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendant, who later came to court after adjournment, said: “I was coming to court when my car broke down because of the bad road. The magistrate has already asked me to apply for the cost to be waived. As for providing false information, that is what the court is here to ascertain. There is nothing like false information.”