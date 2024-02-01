Three Armed Robbery Syndicate Nabbed In Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected robbers who allegedly terrorized the people of the Tanke area in Ilọrin South Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State.

DSP Ejire Adeyemi Adetoun, the spokesperson for the state police command confirmed the development and stated that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

New Telegraph gathered that their arrest occurred while Corporal Abubakar Muhammed led a foot patrol in the community’s Oke-Odo area of the state.

A search in an uncompleted building said to be used by one of them led to the recovery of firearms.

One of the suspects, Olamide AbdulRaheem, was apprehended, which led to the arrest of two others, Taofeek Raheem and Nuhu Toyeeb, sources said.

According to Ejire Adetoun, a locally produced pistol, a small axe, a butcher’s knife, and one dagger were discovered in the abandoned building.

Ejire added that the police force led by Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya will make life difficult for criminals and their associates.