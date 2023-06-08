Three Apprehended For Murder

Ihiala town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State yesterday erupted in a protest over an alleged murder of two people by three suspects in the area.

The suspects were apprehended by villagers and residents of Ihiala town based on a tip off by yet to be identified persons. The crowd moved swiftly and stormed their hideout and apprehended them.

According to the viral video on social media, the crowd of protesters forced them to carry the bodies in a wheelbarrow with all of the suspects stripped naked. The Anambra State Police Command was yet to issue any statement on the incident as at the time of filing this report.