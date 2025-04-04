Three Anambra Native Doctors Arraigned In Court

Share

Three ANambra State native doctors, arrested earlier by the Agunechemba Security Squad, were arraigned at the Awka High Court to face charges of criminal activities.

The three native doctors are Onyebuchi Okocha, also known as Onyeze Jesus; Chidozie Nwangwu, also known as Akwa Okuko Tiwala Aki; and Ekene Igboekwueze, also known as Eke Hit.

However, the court adjourned the matter until April 11, 2025. The adjournment is to allow for proper service and arraignment.

The Anambra State High Court, presided over by Honourable Justice Jude Obiorah, has set the date to hear the cases of the three Anambra native doctors accused of criminal activities, including preparing Oke-ite.

Speaking to newsmen after the Court proceedings, one of the counsels for the three defendants, Remigus Okoli, said the State government had come with a ploy to remand the defendants.

He emphasized that proper service and giving the accused adequate time to prepare for their defense are fundamental principles as enshrined in the constitution and relevant laws of the State.

He further claimed that the law is on their side in defending the accused.

Efforts to speak with the counsels to the State government, led by F.C. Okeke, were unsuccessful.

