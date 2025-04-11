New Telegraph

Three Abducted By Armed Bandits In Gusau

In a brazen early morning assault, suspected armed bandits abducted three residents of Marere Hausawa, a community located on the outskirts of Damba in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to sources available to Zagazola Makama, the attack occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. yesterday. Armed with dangerous weapons, the assailants invaded the area and forcefully took the victims to an unknown location.

Local accounts described the incident as both sudden and terrifying. Search and rescue operations are currently underway by troops under Operation Fansan Yanma, who are intensifying their efforts to locate and recover the abducted individuals.

