Threats, Political Tension: Coalition Demands Relocation Of Abia North Hqts

A coalition of political and community leaders in Abia State, operating under the banner of Abia Renaissance and Development Movement, has called for the immediate relocation of the headquarters of Abia North Senatorial District from Ohafia, citing growing tension and security concerns.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Prince Onwuka Otisi and Ifeanyi Ihemelandu, the group urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider moving the district headquarters to either Abiriba or Uturu.

According to the group, recent developments in Ohafia have created an atmosphere that may no longer guarantee the safety of political actors, electoral officials, and visitors. “The events of the past few days have shown clearly that Ohafia is no longer safe to serve as the administrative headquarters of Abia North,” Otisi said.

“We are concerned about the security of INEC staff, political stakeholders, and ordinary citizens, who may need to visit the district office.” The group referred to a viral video in which elderly women from Ohafia were seen making death wishes against a former governor of the state.

It also cited a trending voice note allegedly featuring youths from the area, issuing threats against leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Describing the incidents as deeply troubling, the movement warned that such actions could undermine democratic values and discourage political participation.

“Threats to kill elected leaders or their supporters have no place in a democratic society,” Otisi stated. “This kind of rhetoric sends the wrong signal to investors and development partners, who may wish to engage with Abia State.”