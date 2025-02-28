Threats: Fortify Security Around NAFDA, EFCC DGs –Afenifere Tells FG

Share

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-political group, has asked the Federal Government to protect the lives of Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, and her counterpart in Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede.

In a statement by the Organising Secretary of Afenifere, the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Kole Omololu, said the security of the lives of Olukoyede and Adeyeye and their staff should be guaranteed by the government.

Adeyeye had raised the alarm over the threat to her life and those working with her toward combating the menace of fake and counterfeit drugs in the country.

However, a statement by the mainstream Yoruba group said the distress call by Adeyeye regarding threats to her life and those of her staff must not be dismissed with mere platitudes.

Omololu said the DG of NAFDAC stands at the frontline of Nigeria’s battle against counterfeit drugs, toxic consumables, and the nefarious interests of syndicates profiting from human suffering.

Afenifere said any attempt on her life is an assault on public health, national security, and the very fabric of a society that aspires to be governed by law and order.

The statement partly read: “Nigeria cannot afford to abandon those who risk everything for the greater good. Public officials like Prof. Adeyeye, the Chairman of the EFCC, and the head of the NDLEA must be fortified with comprehensive security apparatus, including armoured vehicles, elite personnel, and advanced surveillance systems.

“Their families must also be shielded from harm, both during their tenure and long after they leave office. If criminals sense that the state lacks the will to protect its most critical functionaries, impunity will reign supreme, and the nation’s institutions will collapse under the weight of fear and intimidation.

“Afenifere takes an unequivocal stand: any threat to Prof. Adeyeye’s life shall not be tolerated. Nigeria cannot close its eyes while purveyors of deadly drugs roam free, flooding our land with poison.

This is a battle for national survival, and the stakes could not be higher.” Afenifere called on President Bola Tinubu to act with urgency and decisiveness to upgrade the security around Prof. Adeyeye, her family, and her dedicated operatives.

Meanwhile, the EFCC Chairman has said many Nigerians see governance as means to make wealth. Olukoyede, who spoke at the 38th Anti-Corruption Situation Room in Abuja with the theme: ‘Ethics, Integrity, Corruption Risk Assessments and Anti-Corruption at National and Sub-National levels: Sustaining the fight against corruption in Nigeria’ in Abuja yesterday, said: “I keep telling people that governance is a serious business. Governance is the most difficult thing anywhere in the world, where things work.

Unfortunately, we see governance here as a means to make wealth and that is why the rate of public corruption is so high. “I am not saying I am a saint.

What I am saying is there are certain things you should avoid when you find yourself in a kind of precarious position that we find ourselves in. So that when you are fighting, nobody will have anything against you.”

Share

Please follow and like us: