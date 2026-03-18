…Threaten To Kill 32 People In K Aduna Communities Over Alleged N30m Ransom

Residents of Kutaho and Kugir communities in Aribi Ward of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State have raised the alarm over the continued captivity of 32 villagers abducted by bandits more than a month, with the kidnappers demanding N30 million ransom and four motorcycles for their release.

The kidnappers are now threatening to start killing the affected people if they do not meet their demand. The victims were reportedly kidnapped during a midnight raid on February 9, when the bandits invaded the farming communities, firing gunshots and forcing residents out of their homes before taking dozens of people to an unknown destination.

Community members who spoke during a visit by journalists to the area said the abducted victims include women, children and a heavily pregnant woman.

A resident, Elisha Musa, recounted that the attackers invaded the community in the early hours of the day, shooting indiscriminately before whisking away several residents.

He said, “We were asleep that night when we started hearing gunshots everywhere. The bandits invaded the community and abducted many people to an unknown destination.”

According to him, “The kidnappers later contacted the community and demanded N30 million and four motorcycles as ransom.”

He explained that they have sold their properties and farm produce trying to raise the money, but it is still not complete, saying that they (kidnappers) are threatening to start killing the affected people if they do not meet their demand.

The youth leader of Kutaho community, Adams Solomon, further explained that the attack has forced many residents to flee their homes for fear of further violence.

After the bandits abducted the people, he stated that many residents fled the community out of fear of further attacks, appealing to the government to intervene and rescue those abducted so that those who fled the community will return and continue living in peace.

Another resident, David Amana, explained that the community has struggled to negotiate with the bandits due to widespread poverty and lack of infrastructure, lamenting that the community lacks telecommunications network coverage, making it difficult to reach security agencies during attacks.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Aribi Ward, Kenyi District, Kagarko LGA, Rev. John Maiaper, noted that the recurring attacks have crippled farming activities in the communities, which rely mainly on agriculture for survival.

Maiaper, who is also the cleric in charge of the Baptist Church in Kutaho Community, disclosed that a few years ago, Kutaho was widely known for ginger farming, but that is no longer the case as residents now mainly cultivate crops such as maize, groundnut and millet.

Similarly, a community leader, Pastor Bello Danasabe, a pastor with Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), lamented that the economic situation of residents has worsened due to insecurity.