Threat To Human Rights: Adeleke’s Aide Drags Oyetola, DSS To Court

The Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, has dragged the son of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Femi Oyetola, before the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, over an alleged threat to his fundamental rights.

Joined in the suit marked FHC/OS/CS/89/2024, are the State Security Service, the Director General of the State Security Service, and the Osun State Director of the State Security.

Rasheed is seeking the protection and enforcement of his fundamental human rights against the defendants.

In the suit registered on 22nd March 2024, the governor’s spokesperson said Femi Oyetola was still embittered by the loss of his father and other APC candidates at the last elections.

He said he was being maliciously hunted by members of the opposition APC using Femi Oyetola, in active collaboration with security agents, to trample upon his fundamental rights.

Olawale in the suit is praying to the court to restrain the security operatives, either personally or through any of their agents or representatives, from inviting him, arresting him, or threatening his rights to liberty, freedom of movement, freedom of expression, and freedom of association in any manner at the malicious instigation of Femi Oyetola, who is acting on the script of some faceless and mischievous politicians who are collaborating to settle political scores against him (Rasheed).

Rasheed deposed to the fact that he is not in any way a threat to the internal peace and security of Nigeria or any part thereof, to warrant security agents to invite him.

He alleged that APC, in collaboration with Femi Oyetola, was planning to have him illegally arrested and unlawfully detained to subdue him or hijack from him his fundamental rights to liberty, freedom of movement, expression, and association, which he is entitled to at all times since he has not committed any offence to warrant the curtailment of his fundamental rights.

He submitted in the court documents that, by virtue of Section 46 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as altered, he does not need to wait till his rights are trampled upon before approaching the court.

In Olawale’s opinion, Oyetola’s move is in connivance with the unsettled opposition APC, which is troubled by the daily exposure of their bad governance, unpalatable and unprogressive deeds which they meted out to the Osun people while the APC led by Oyetola was in power.

The plaintiff further pointed out that the media agents of the opposition APC have already bombarded the media with the news of his invitation/arrest by the DSS, and that they (APC) have started rejoicing that the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke is already in the net or will be in the net of the security agents, adding that they will ensure they pressure the security agents not to release him but punish him unjustly, having not committed any offence.

Olawale prayed the court to grant his relief so as not to allow the defendants to collaborate at trampling upon his rights or get at him unjustifiably.