Threat To Bury Critics: CP-PDP Reports Wike To ICC

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) said it has directed its team of lawyers to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over his comment to bury his critics.

They were also told to put the International Community on notice on the minister’s human right infractions.

Wike had on Friday, June 13, said he has enough land in the territory to bury his critics, adding that “after all population is too high.”

CP-PDP in a statement by the National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu, described Wike’s declaration as bizarre.

According to the conference, the minister’s statement is grossly condemnable and must not be taken lightly as it is a direct threat to the inherent and inalienable fundamental human right on Nigerians to life, opinion and expression.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately call the FCT Minister to order as his utterance constitutes a huge threat to peace and democratic order in the country.

