Threat, Intimidation Can’t Stop Biafra Agitation – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed that threats, intimidation, or state-sponsored coercion can not stop the agitation for Biafra.

The separatist group affirmed, in response to the total compliance to the Monday sit- at- home, across the South East States, that the emotion about Biafra runs deep among the people as confirmed by total and overwhelming compliance with the sit-at-home directive issued across Biafraland.

“This historic show of unity,” according to a statement by the media and publicity Secretary Comrade Emma Powerful, “has once again demonstrated that the deep love, loyalty, and resolve of the Biafran people toward Mazi Nnamdi Kanu cannot be broken by threats, intimidation, and state-sponsored coercion.”

The group is excited that “From Omambala to Onitsha and across the South-East, the people have spoken with one voice. The land of Eri, Nri, Igbo-Ukwu, and Uzo-Igbo has reaffirmed its historic role as the conscience and backbone of the Igbo nation. Our people are born free—and will not submit to fear.

“This peaceful but firm compliance is a clear message: the Biafran people will not be forced to abandon their leader or betray their collective will.

“The love for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a weakness to be envied or attacked—it is a strength that binds our people and fuels our lawful demand for justice and freedom.

“IPOB remains committed to order, discipline, and respect for institutions, but we will resist every attempt to intimidate, humiliate, or enslave our people. The continued illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu only reinforces the legitimacy of this resistance.

Powerful had earlier reacted to comments from certain individuals calling for disregard of the directive to observe the Monday sit- at- home, describing to them as “misguided individuals hiding under DOS attempting to create confusion and sow discord within our ranks.”

“We wish to state categorically and for the avoidance of any doubt that IPOB is the brainchild and unshakeable mandate of our indefatigable leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This movement is not a tradable commodity nor an estate to be hijacked through backdoor dealings or opportunism disguised as advocacy.

“Any such attempt, including the recent engagements by certain elements- Ifeanyi Ejiofor (sacked lawyer), one faceless Chinasa Nworu and docile Chika Edoziem, with Soludo’s regime, is null, void, and utterly doomed to fail.

“The reported meeting aimed at undermining the standing directives of IPOB’s highest command regarding Monday 2 February solidarity sit-at-home with Onitsha Main Market traders, is a betrayal of our cause and an insult to the resilience of our people. It does not represent the will or interest of the movement.

“We reaffirm our total and unwavering loyalty to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. All directives and commands regarding our struggle must and will emanate solely from him. We urge the public and all true lovers of Biafra to disregard these agents of division and remain steadfast.”