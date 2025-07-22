Threat Against Peter Obi Is Threat Against All Of Us, Atiku Warns

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has issued a strong statement condemning any threats directed at his former presidential running mate, Peter Obi, emphasizing that such threats target not just Obi but the collective political integrity of the nation.

In a terse but powerful message posted on his verified X account on Tuesday afternoon, Atiku wrote:

“Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us! – AA”

This statement comes amid escalating political tensions sparked by recent remarks from Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo. The governor had warned Peter Obi against visiting Edo State without obtaining prior security clearance, citing concerns about public safety.

Governor Okpebholo specifically referenced Obi’s previous visit to the state, during which he made a N15 million donation to a nursing school. The governor claimed that the visit triggered unrest in Benin City, the state capital, allegedly leading to several deaths.

The governor’s comments have since been widely criticized, with many political observers and civil society leaders calling the statement undemocratic and threatening to democratic freedom of movement and expression.

Atiku’s public show of solidarity with Obi is being seen as a significant political message, reinforcing unity among opposition leaders amid increasing political polarization ahead of Nigeria’s next election cycle.