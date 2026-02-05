Thousands Without Power In Freezing Ukraine As Renewed Russian Strikes Continue

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 200 repair crews are working to restore power in Kyiv following widespread deadly Russian attacks targeting the country’s energy sector.

More than 1,100 apartment buildings in the capital are still without power, Zelensky said, adding that he had spoken to officials about supporting communities in other affected parts of Ukraine.

In the eastern Ukrainian town of Druzhkivka, seven people were killed and fifteen injured in Russian cluster bomb strikes, the regional head said.

Moscow has recently renewed its attacks after a weeklong pause that US President Donald Trump had asked Vladimir Putin to observe as a fierce cold swept Ukraine, reports the BBC. Meanwhile, US, Ukrainian and Russian officials are again meeting in Abu Dhabi to discuss details of a peace plan.

However, there a few signs a breakthrough is imminent during the second round of such trilateral talks in the United Arab Emirates. Russia launched a fullscale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.