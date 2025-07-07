Thousands Turn Out To Mark Dalai Lama’s 90 Birthday

Thousands of Tibetan Buddhists streamed into India’s Himalayan town of Dharamshala yesterday to celebrate the 90th birthday of Dalai Lama.

Ferocious monsoon rains did not dampen the spirits as the Tibetan spiritual leader appeared in traditional robes and a flowing yellow wrap, smiling and walking with the aid of two monks.

The hilltop temples echoed with chants, while dance troupes performed with clanging cymbals and bagpipes, reports the BBC.

Indian ministers, long-time followers including Hollywood actor Richard Gere and thousands of devotees gathered to honour the exiled leader, revered as an advocate for peace.