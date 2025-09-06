Thousands Pay Glowing Tribute To Late Armani In Milan

Thousands of mourners have begun paying their final respects to Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, at the age of 91 after months of fragile health.

The public viewing of Armani’s coffin opened on Saturday at the Teatro Armani in Milan, where fans, fashion enthusiasts, and industry insiders gathered to honour the designer whose influence reshaped global fashion.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the private funeral is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 8, with the city of Milan declaring the day an official day of mourning.

By early morning, hundreds had already queued outside the venue, including a large contingent of Armani Group staff dressed in black mourning attire and dark sunglasses.

The designer’s wooden coffin was displayed in a dimly lit room, adorned with white flowers and surrounded by paper lanterns, creating a solemn yet elegant atmosphere.

“It’s so emotional,” said Silvia Albonetti, an Emporio Armani saleswoman. “He was an incredible man… sometimes tough, but very human.” Fashion student Pietro Angeleri, 20, added, “Every fashion show he did was pure magic. No one has made women shine the way he did. He will be deeply missed.”

Armani, often hailed as the “King of Red-Carpet Fashion”, built a global luxury empire spanning haute couture, interior design, perfumes, hotels, and even chocolates. His minimalist yet refined creations redefined modern elegance and became a staple among Hollywood stars, royals, and global celebrities.

Though Armani never married or had children, his legacy remains in the hands of close family members and long-time collaborators. His nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani, nephew Andrea Camerana, and trusted colleague Pantaleo Dell’Orco are expected to play significant roles in shaping the future of the brand.

In a heartfelt statement, Armani’s family and employees pledged to continue his work: “We are committed to protecting what he built and carrying his company forward in his memory.”