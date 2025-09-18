Thousands Of Palestinians Flee As Israeli Troops Push Into Gaza City

Thousands of Palestinians are continuing to flee Gaza City, as Israel’s major ground offensive aimed at occupying the area enters a second day.

Israel says its aim is to free hostages held by Hamas and defeat up to 3,000 fighters in what it describes as the group’s “last stronghold”, but the offensive has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The leaders of more than 20 major aid agencies, including Save the Children and Oxfam, warned that “the inhumanity of the situation in Gaza is unconscionable”.

It comes a day after a UN commission of inquiry concluded that Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza – an allegation the Israeli government strongly denied, reports the BBC.