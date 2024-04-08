New Telegraph

April 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Thousands Of Israelis…

Thousands Of Israelis Rally To Demand Hostage Deal

Tens of thousands of Israelis have rallied against Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a Gaza hostage deal. The rallies in Tel Aviv and other cities came after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) recovered the body of hostage Elad Katzir.

Protesters chanted “elections now”, and “Elad, we’re sorry”, local media reported. Later, police forcibly dispersed the Tel Aviv crowd, reports the BBC. Anti-government protesters were joined by families of hostages held in Gaza. Demonstrators expressed their frustration with the government’s inability to free the around 130 hostages who remain in Gaza, held by Hamas and its allies.

Read Previous

WHD: First Lady Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Health For All
Read Next

Zamfara: COAS Salutes Troops, Promises More Support