Thousands Of Israelis Rally To Demand Hostage Deal

Tens of thousands of Israelis have rallied against Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding a Gaza hostage deal. The rallies in Tel Aviv and other cities came after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) recovered the body of hostage Elad Katzir.

Protesters chanted “elections now”, and “Elad, we’re sorry”, local media reported. Later, police forcibly dispersed the Tel Aviv crowd, reports the BBC. Anti-government protesters were joined by families of hostages held in Gaza. Demonstrators expressed their frustration with the government’s inability to free the around 130 hostages who remain in Gaza, held by Hamas and its allies.