Thousands Of Inmates At Plateau Correctional Command Protest Inadequate Feeding

A total of 1,035 inmates within Jos Command of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) on Friday protested against what they described as inadequate feeding conditions.

The protest, however, has brought attention to the longstanding issue of prisoners’ welfare within Nigeria.

The inmates gathered in the open yards of the Jos facility chanting slogans and demanding better food provisions. The protesters voiced their grievances loudly, attracting the attention of the Correctional authorities in Jos and the public alike.

An officer at the command told New Telegraph in confidence that the inmates said they were tired of being served meager pages of low-quality food.

“It’s barely enough to sustain us, let alone provide adequate nutrition. We are treated like animals, not human beings deserving of dignity and respect”; an officer at the facility disclosed to the New Telegraph

Our correspondent gathered that the protest remained peaceful, with no incidents of violence reported. However, tensions ran high as authorities scrambled to address the situation and engaged with the protesting inmates to find a resolution.

In response to the protest, the Plateau State Controller of Correctional Service, Raphael Ibinuhi told journalists in his office that the inmates were protesting because the person in charge told them that the contractor sought to reduce their rate of eating rice from four to two times a week with any other stuff.

Ibinuhi explained that upon hearing this, they were no longer comfortable and refused to go back to their rooms, throwing stones at the officers.

The controller further explained that he immediately reported the case to the national headquarters and told them what he intended to do which he later ordered that the officers should use minimal force by throwing teargas at the inmates.

“This morning as usual I went to the yard to see what’s going on there and I met a situation on ground. So when I now called the charge and asked him what was wrong, he explained to me that he gathered the inmates to address them.

“I asked, to address them on what issue? He said that the contractor who is to feed them for this month of March called and said that the rate things are expensive in the market, and they may not be able to cope with their feedings.

“The contractor earlier said the only way he can cope is that since they eat rice four times and beans three times a week, they will reduce their rice consumption to twice a week to be replaced with either garri or any other foodstuff because what they are buying rice before in the market is more than double the price now and they were running into shortage.

“That was why the protest erupted but the situation is under control now”; the controller said.