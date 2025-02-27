Thousands Of Canadians Sign Petition To Revoke Musk’s Citizenship

Share

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition to revoke Elon Musk’s Canadian citizenship amid tensions between the Trump administration and Canada.

The petition, which opened to signatures five days ago, accuses Musk of acting against Canada’s national interest and undermining its sovereignty.

In Canada, citizenship can be revoked only if someone has committed fraud, misrepresented themselves or knowingly hid information on an immigration or citizenship application.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, holds both Canadian and US citizenship, reports the BBC. Responding to the petition, the billionaire wrote on X: “Canada is not a real country.” The post was later deleted.

