New Telegraph

February 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 24, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Thousands Mourn Kenya’s…

Thousands Mourn Kenya’s Marathon Star, Kiptum, at Funeral

Trying to hold back the tears, Kelvin Kiptum’s widow, Asenath Rotich, led the mourners at the funeral for the young Kenyan marathon world record holder. She broke down when revealing that the couple had been planning a big wedding celebration in April.

Kiptum was just 24 when he died in a car accident nearly a fortnight ago. He had stunned the world in his short marathon career and figures from sport and politics came to pay tribute to a man whose life had promised so much.

Kenya’s President William Ruto was there as well as Sebastian Coe, who heads athletics’ world governing body. The funeral ceremony was held at the showground in the village of Chepkorio, where Kiptum trained in western Kenya.

His widow said she and Kiptum, who had a traditional marriage in 2017, had planned to hold a “colourful wedding ceremony” in April.

Read Previous

NPFL Restates Resolve to Continue Enforcement of Strict Rules
Read Next

HP Zendo’s ‘E Don Cast’ Making Waves