Thousands Line Streets For Ricky Hatton’s Funeral

The great and the good of the boxing world were among thousands of mourners who said an emotional farewell to world champion Ricky Hatton at his funeral earlier. Hatton, whose passion, person- ality and skills drew huge crowds throughout his career, was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on 14 September at the age of 46. The boxer’s son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid tribute during the service at Manchester Cathedral.

“I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you, dad, and that we won’t be making any new memories – but the ones we did I will cherish forever,” he said. Among those attending were boxers Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Anthony Crolla, former Manchester City footballer Mike Summerbee, pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara and Hat- ton’s former trainer Billy Graham. Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen and boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury also attended the service.

They were joined by Happy Mon- days’ Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney. Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses.

The former boxing world cham- pion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city. The procession then travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in the boxer’s honour at The New Inn. There was a further pause at Hat- ton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang and took pictures. Throngs of wellwishers gathered around the cathedral ahead of the service