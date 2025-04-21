Thousands Join Anti-Trump Protests Across US

Share

Thousands took to the streets across the US over the weekend to protest over recent actions by President Donald Trump. Known as “50501”, for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement”, the demonstrations were intended to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolutionary War.

From outside the White House and Tesla dealerships and at the centres of many cities, protesters expressed a variety of grievances. Many called for the return of Kilmar Ábrego García, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, reports the BBC.

