October 17, 2025
Thousands In UK Sue Johnson & Johnson Over Talcum Powder Cancer Risks

A major legal claim has been filed in the UK against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, accusing the firm of knowingly selling baby powder contaminated with asbestos.

The claim involves 3,000 people and focuses on internal memos and scientific reports, which have been seen by the BBC.

The lawsuit alleges that Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was aware as early as the 1960s that its mineral-based talcum powder contained fibrous forms of talc, as well as tremolite and actinolite.

Both minerals – when in their fibrous form – are classified as asbestos and linked to potentially deadly cancers. J&J denies the allegation as well as any claims it knowingly sold baby powder contaminated with asbestos.

