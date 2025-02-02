Thousands Flee Homes As Floods Hit Australia

Share

A woman has died in Australia and thousands have been forced to flee their homes after torrential rainfall has caused flooding in northern Queensland.

Authorities are warning that flood waters could rise up to second-storey level in a situation they described as dangerous and life-threatening.

More than 700mm (26in) of rain has fallen on parts of the North Queensland in the past 24 hours and there is concern that “record rainfalls” will continue into Monday, according to Queensland State Premier David Crisafulli.

Meteorologists say these could be the worst floods in the region in more than 60 years, reports the BBC.

