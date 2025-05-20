Thousands Experience Transformation At SCOAN S’Africa Revival

Share

A wave of spiritual renewal swept through the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Friday, as thousands gathered for the much-anticipated Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) South Africa Revival, themed “Holy Spirit Visitation with Evelyn Joshua.”

The event, led by Pastor Evelyn Joshua—wife of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua and current leader of SCOAN—drew attendees from across South Africa and neighbouring countries, united in anticipation of a divine encounter.

Joined by a team of SCOAN evangelists, Pastor Evelyn Joshua ministered messages of hope, healing, and restoration to an eager and expectant audience.

The atmosphere was charged with faith, as many testified to experiencing physical healing, emotional liberation, and spiritual breakthroughs.

Described by attendees as a day of divine visitation, the revival featured numerous testimonies of what witnesses called “supernatural manifestations” of God’s power. Individuals battling long-standing health conditions reported immediate relief and healing.

Among those who shared their stories was Andrew Makodi, who discarded his body brace after receiving healing from osteoarthritis. Rebecca Mathoda, who travelled from Limpopo, recounted her relief from chronic shoulder pain caused by persistent muscle spasms.

Mr. and Mrs. Jeyi testified about healing from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, a condition that had impacted their dreams of parenthood.

Media representatives from various countries were on hand to document the event, capturing the heartfelt testimonies and moments of transformation.

According to attendees, the revival served as a powerful reminder of the impact of faith. “It was the Word that built our faith,” one participant shared. “And that faith opened the door to a divine visitation.”

The service concluded with vibrant songs of praise and thanksgiving led by The SCOAN Choir, leaving many in attendance visibly moved and spiritually uplifted.

Continuing SCOAN’s commitment to charity, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, on Monday, May 19, led the Emmanuel TV Team on a humanitarian outreach to Madibe, a town in Mafikeng, within the Ngaka Modiri Molema District of North West Province, South Africa.

Residents received food items, educational materials for children, essential provisions, and beddings. A cash donation of R100,000 was also presented by Pastor Joshua to support the community’s welfare.

Encouraging the people with words of hope, she assured them of God’s unwavering love and provision. As part of the outreach, Pastor Joshua also commissioned a portable water borehole to serve the community.

The revival and charity outreach marked yet another chapter in the ongoing legacy of faith, compassion, and global impact that The Synagogue, Church of All Nations continues to uphold.

