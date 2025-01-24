Thousands Evacuated As Fresh Fast-moving Fire Ignites Near LA

Share

A new, fast-moving wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles County, prompting tens of thousands of people to evacuate a region already reeling from the most destructive fires in its history.

The Hughes fire ignited 45 miles (72km) north-west of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, near Castaic Lake in a mountainous area that borders several residential areas and schools.

It grew to more than 10,000 acres in several hours on Wednesday, fuelled by winds and dry brush.

No homes or businesses have been damaged, and officials expressed confidence about getting it under control, reports the BBC. The new fire is north of the two mammoth blazes that have destroyed a number of neighbourhoods this month.

