Thousands Defy Pakistan Police In Support Of Imran Khan

Share

Thousands of opposition protesters have converged on Pakistan’s heavily-barricaded capital, demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The convoy – which is aiming for a square in the centre of Islamabad – has already clashed with security forces, who have been firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the marchers in an attempt to disperse them.

According to the prime minister’s office, four paramilitaries have been killed in a hit-and-run, which it has blamed on Khan’s supporters.

This has not been independently verified, reports the BBC. Khan has been held in prison for more than a year, facing a slew of charges and sentences which he alleges are politically motivated.

Share

Please follow and like us: