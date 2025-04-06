Thousands Benefit From Utsev’s Free Medical Outreach 

Share

Thousands of patients benefited on Saturday from a free medical outreach organized by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Terlumun Utsev, for the people of Benue South Senatorial District, also known as Zone ‘C’.

The outreach was held at the Primary Health Centre in Otukpo.

The Minister also assured that work on the completion of the Otukpo Multi-Purpose Dam and other water projects in the senatorial zone would soon commence.

The medical outreach, which kicked off in Owukpa, headquarters of the Ogbadibo Local Government Area, featured free medical consultations, surgeries, eye examinations, hepatitis screenings, and the distribution of medical eyeglasses.

Represented by Emmanuel Ugande, the Minister said the initiative aimed to provide healthcare services to those unable to afford medical bills, emphasizing that “a healthy people is a wealthy nation.”

Utsev noted that ensuring healthy living through the provision of safe drinking water is a responsibility shared by Federal, State, and Local Governments.

He reiterated his commitment to delivering interventions to communities facing water challenges to guarantee access to clean water and improved sanitation.

According to him, funds have already been allocated in the 2025 budget for the completion of the Otukpo Multi-Purpose Dam.

He disclosed that the Amla Dam in Otukpo-Icho has been completed and handed over to the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA) for use.

He further revealed that work is ongoing on the Ughene Ehaje Dam in Idekpa, Ohimini LGA, while a geophysical survey has been conducted to pave the way for water schemes in Ogbadibo, Agatu, Otukpo, and other areas to support both domestic water supply and irrigated agriculture.

The Minister urged residents to remain confident in the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to deliver more dividends of democracy to the State.

The team lead of the medical outreach, Thaddeus Aende, disclosed that over 100 surgeries were performed, 2,000 eye cases were treated, and free medical glasses and drugs were distributed during the two-day outreach.

He commended the Minister for providing the necessary funding and medication to facilitate their work, urging the public to make the most of the free services.

Beneficiaries, including a 17-year-old boy, Jeremiah Adakole, who underwent hernia surgery, and Obe Inalegwu, expressed gratitude to Utsev, describing the outreach as the first of its kind in the area.

They prayed for God’s blessings upon the Minister for his humanitarian gesture.

Other beneficiaries sponsored by the Minister from across Benue South also commended him and called on state and Local Governments to support the Federal Government in bridging the water access gap across the Country.

