Thousands Benefit as UBA Foundation Extends Generosity at Food Bank

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Thursday December 21, hosted the 2023 edition of its annual Food Bank initiative as part of its line-up of activities to mark the festive season. The UBA Foundation Food Bank serves as a charitable event dedicated to supporting the less privileged and individuals in need, around the bank’s community or operation.

This year, the bank, through the foundation, generously reached out to thousands of individuals in need, extending its community service commitment. In Nigeria, the event took place at the UBA Foundation Garden and Roundabout located in Marina, Lagos. Concurrently, similar events were conducted across all countries where UBA operates. ral UBA staff actively participated in the event, volunteering their time and resources. Many contributed food items and other essentials, amplifying the Foundation’s mission during this festive period to give back and touch lives.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA, Oliver Alawuba, who was on ground to personally share hope to people, emphasized the bank’s commitment to its communities through this initiative. He said: “Here at UBA, giving back is embedded in our core values. Over the years, we’ve consistently shown our appreciation to the communities across Africa and in countries of our operation.

This initiative underscores our dedication to making a meaningful impact and resonates with our core belief that our success is intertwined with the well-being of our communities.” The Managing Director of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, highlighted the Foundation’s focus on empowerment, education, environment and special projects.