Those Who Voted APC Now Regretful, Says Lamido

Dr. Sule Lamido is a former governor of Jigawa State and one time Minister of Foreign Affairs. In this interview with MOHAMMED KABIR, he speaks about some developmental issues in Nigeria, especially the performance of the administration of the All Progressives Congres since 2015

Nigerians are currently experiencing unprecedented level of suffering. How do you see this?

Our party, the PDP was in power for 16years and in those 16years we were able to restore Nigeria to what it were within the comity of nations, in terms of authority, visibility and even profile because that was the first thing PDP did to restore our image outside the country …and working on the agenda of debt relief which we did. We were able to get the money, have the country stabilise and reconciled after June 12 fully reconciled and then embark on human development. I worked for 16years and those who were nowhere in 1999 or near Nigeria or near politics came to harvest on our performance, on our efforts, on our achievements, to become visible…and then challenging us.

Yet we were demonised; we were called names, so there in that election we lost and thereafter APC came,….of the Mallams, they know they vilified us, called us Boko Haram. So on account of what should you harvested, why are you asking me to react, why should I react? We were in power, we were removed …forgetting what we did in the country. Now you are asking me about hardship, why are you asking me? Ask those who voted in APC, the angelic Buhari. Buhari was their angel. Ask the Mallams who brought in Buhari and those who brought in Emilo- kan. Why are you asking me?

But your party contested the 2023 election…?

And we lost because people didn’t want us, so ask those who voted for APC, whether they are happy with APC or not, why asking me. I offered myself to serve you, you said you don’t want me.

But do you have solution to fuel subsidy?

I was there before, whether I was performing or not, you were aware of that, now you flushed me out and brought in another party with their own political philosophy and programme, economic and whatever it is. On the security, on corruption, you know on the economy because APC campaigned on SEC – security, economy and corruption because it was said we were corrupt….So I should be asking you or maybe your audience or your listeners, whether you know sacking PDP has paid off to those who voted in APC, why are you asking me?

Do you have alternative; do you have solution to fuel subsidy removal?

I am not in power.

You are in the opposition..

Fine, so when the time for election comes then we will tell you what to do. For now you know they are implementing what they promised you, agony, pain, hardship and anguish and the insecurity, that is what they are giving you now APC.You don’t feel secure, you are poor, I mean your take home pay can’t even buy you a bag of rice, so you are now harvesting what you planted.

The original sins probably that Nigerians must have committed….

Lamido: How

Probably by rejecting PDP you have taken offence.

How do I answer you? What was Nigeria in 1998 before we came on board? What transpired you know between 1992 you know after the annulment of June 12? What about Abacha.You see, there is something called history, why can’t we reflect, why are you thinking only about to- day? Before today there was yesterday, so the agony and pain you are going through is something which you know …yesterday.So in 1998 before we came in, before we came on board, how was Nigeria in terms of internal harmony, internal reconciliation between the North and South, you know after June 12. There was that brotherhood and sisterhood, that bond which makes us you know a family country, it was not there, so it was PDP which came in 1998 that restored Nigeria, that got Nigeria reconciled internally first and then clean our image out- side, made us a country, a force to be reckon with, in 1999 to 2007.

Under Obasanjo I was a foreign minister, I know what we were….So you seem to have forgotten what we did, like the say in Hausa ….. like stomach yesterday, you are full, by tomorrow it will be again it will be screaming, I want more food, forgetting that yesterday you fed it. So how was Nigeria from 1992 to 1998 and see what we did between 1998 and 2014, you know internal reconciliation, you know the debt burden and then a number of things we did what was simply ignored by who? By those who have no clue what is called Nigeria and rally around Buhari and rally around in- tegrity, around image, calling him our own, our own.So what is the benefit of our own in power, tell me to the North? Especially North- West his own constituency, what is the benefit?

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the ruling APC is pushing the country into a one party state by taking the states that it lost on the ballot through the courts. What is your take on this? And do you think that PDP and other opposition parties probably will be alive and kicking by 2027?

You see, between 1999 – 2014 in terms of followership, in terms of people in key government positions, governors and what have you, it was all PDP and PDP had that kind of character to do the right thing. The elections of 2014 was contested by the PDP and they were very, very transparent, very, very fair and credible and after the election the president conceded that yes he lost the election because of the intense propaganda we went through, they gave it to APC, APC won.So we are not talking about either manipulation or…it is because those who are in charge, don’t have the character to be a state man. Their pure concern and mission is purely ephemeral and there is no better testimony for this than the then chairman of the APC, the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomohle you know, who said that no matter how dirty you are, no matter how filthy you are, no matter the amount of money you stole, no matter how corrupt you are, if you come into APC, you are forgiven, didn’t he say so?

Look at the appeal in APC, the appeal in APC was corruption, favouritism, nepotism because whatever you are, if you come there you are safe, you can steal, you can do anything you want because all they know is the numbers and because they have more crooks in the party who are willing to manipulate and impose and what you know arbitrarily, that was why they won the election and you see their government.So when you say that Atiku is making …, look, we should all be blamed, a number of things happened which were wrong. What is APC, a number of things were done wrong.So when they try to win every election and it doesn’t work, they will say okay go to tribunal, that is what they say, they will do all they can to win the election and then they will say okay fine, go to tribunal. And by the time you go there, they are there earlier than you, isn’t it? If the whole CJN of Nigeria will attend the party organised by G-5 governors and ensure they vote for them, you see it is all about the judiciary.

The G-5 was from PDP?

They were fighting for APC, they were fighting against the PDP candidate, weren’t they? It is something they professed outwardly, it is something they said, that they are anti PDP,….at the function, then the CJN.So what it means is that it is part of the preparation to condition us that you know there is a programme going on and that is why you know after election they said whoever lose should go to court because before you go to court they are already there through the CJN, they are already there, so what do you expect?

Do you see PDP surviving this beyond 2027?

The PDP is not for the nomenclature PDP, it is for Nigeria and Nigerians, so the whole thing lies on Nigerian voters. Are they getting the right thing; are they better off right now? Do they feel secure now? Do they feel safe now? I mean their status as human beings, how are they feeling now? There is that thing called bond and brotherhood and sisterhood. I mean these are the kind of characters you call for leadership, you know, those with human empathy. So when you say PDP, I mean even in APC, there is PDP, APC. So the nomenclature is immaterial. It is what we profess to do in terms of building a mission for the country, putting the people in the right shoes, so it is not PDP, it is Nigeria.

I said it before 2014, I said the coming election in 2015, that who- ever wins Nigeria will lose. I said so apparently because Goodluck Jonathan, because of some internal arrangement in the party, was breached. You understand, the people kind of lost confidence in the party based on that breach. Mean- time those in APC were campaigning on the part of hate, division, mal- ice, so it means the two candidates at that time were only running for themselves, Nigeria was left behind. The election in 2014 was between Jonathan and Buhari for their personal ambitions and interests, not for the country. All along Nigerians you know believed in us, in whatever we do, we put Nigeria first, let her lead and then pursue your interest from Nigeria.

From 2014, it is the interest first leading and Nigeria following behind, so whoever had won, the country had lost, so that is why when Buhari won, every Nigerian lost because he was not there for Nigeria.He lacked the kind of political pedigree, the kind of political sagacity, the vision to address the issues in Nigeria. You all know it but then emotions, sentiments, ethnicity and religion which came to play and today in Nigeria this triangle of ethnicity, religion and the region North-South, Islam-Christianity, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and others, these are playing out; tribe, religion and region and they are brought to the forefront in Nigeria by the APC. What did Tinubu say, he said Emilo- kan, it is my turn, fine.

You were very critical of the Buhari’s administration; what is your assessment so far of the Tinubu’s administration? Will the economy recover under him?

Listen, he said and you can testify. When he said he will continue from what Buhari stopped, what has he done? When you say you want to continue from where Buhari stopped, where do you start from?From insecurity, from poverty, from hunger, that was what he is, he was roaring like a lion, so Tinubu said he will continue from where Buhari stopped, so there is no distinction. And that is why I asked whether the economy will recover under him.

Under who?

Under Tinubu. You are asking me as an economist or what? As a politician and as a stakeholder in the Nigeria project. He said he will continue where Buhari stopped, what he means is that of all the policies of Buhari, on the economy, on security, on corruption and human right and what have you, he will continue, isn’t it? So it is up to you to assess, not me.

I want your opinion on it…

I told you in the 2014 election, if they win Nigeria will lose. Buhari lacked the political sagacity and the political vision, the commitment, the political pedigree to answer the issues he was questioned on, we said so.So after eight years Tinubu came, he said he will continue where Buhari stopped, so the next destination is our grave because the journey is now moving, you know carrying on the trailer of poverty, hunger, insecurity, hate, you know despondency, frustration, hunger, pain, agony, you know ordeal and the destination is the grave.

You recently disagreed with your former boss, President Obasanjo that Western form of democracy is not working in Africa; why do you disagree with Obasanjo on this?

Disagree? Because you said democracy is working. You just admitted now that Nigeria rejected PDP and elected APC.

Fine. What is the definition of democracy?

A process of leadership elected under a free, fair, transparent, unhindered by corruption or manipulation to elect political leaders to run the government of a country, the process shouldn’t be corrupt, there shouldn’t be anything called manipulation or intimidation, it should be open, transparent, by rules governing the process, that is democracy. So by the time you get, no matter the political background or values, of character, values of honour, values of knowledge of.. of esteem, of human empathy, when you get there, you will work.The election was manipulated, it is not about my own turn or my own son, about our own time or about the North and South, it is about Nigeria. Now in implementation is it delivering the dividends of democracy? Because the essence is, the word democracy is not an end itself, it is a means to an end and the end is the human dignity, human decency, human honour, human freedom, human liberty, human prosperity, human everything, everything ideal, that is the end. Now fine, are we getting that?

It is a debate, it is a debate you know not only in Africa. I mean there was a coup in Niger, coup in Guinea you know; so is it working for us? What is the problem because it is something we imported from Europe. Is it applying on the environment just as it is enshrined in those democracies? If it is not, then what do we do to either improve it or to shape it? You know, reshaping or rethinking. Is it something which is open for debate by all Africans, that is if they feel it is not giving them the dividends, if they feel so, therefore where have we gone wrong, what are the issues, what are the problems, let us reflect and then see what we can do to adjust it or to reshape it or to rethink it. So it is a kind of you know a challenge being thrown on the environment for debate or discussion; let the Africans you know decide whether it is really giving that end you know and you say is democracy. So there are a number of things to be taken into consideration, it is just the beginning now, for the next few years it is a debate, discussion. It is not about you know Nigeria or Tinubu or APC government, no, it is about democracy on the continent.

You know the way we are playing it, whether it is being applied, is it really working? If it is not working, it is because of our culture, is it because it is alien to us? I mean what are the forces there? I mean is it because you know there is no political education? Is it because you know it is all about my own son, my own son? The democracy is addressing the human need, the human being. Who is in Africa and the check or the way it will read the success of this democracy is looking at the Africa face, the face of the African person, when you look at the face, do you see the face happy? I may look at your face, is it clean, is it warm wash you know,….if you only see despair and pain and agony and the feeling of squalor on the face, then that is the …wipe it out.I was going to Abeokuta, I was driving some Lagos before I got to Shagamu junction, it is the number one highway in Abuja, the window through which you see Africa, you will see Nigeria. And where there are institutions functioning, where were human beings with human empathy, feeling and concern?

Yet, you will see brother, I saw a person stack naked, a mad man. I saw another man again by the garbage and that you know there is a government there in this country, there are leaders there and people passing and driving by, politicians and you see that kind of mad man and nobody feels concerned or touched. It will not even prick your own conscience, that man is your own flesh, sharing your own physiology. So if he is that degraded, it is you who is degraded. And you go to Europe where we talk about democracy, do you see it there, a man walking naked in Europe? Even in America, under what they call human right where they go to nude environment they take their cloth off on their own volition, as part of their right but this one is not right. He is a sick man and we see him and we can’t even care for him; it says a lot about us for God’s sake. Go to motor parks, people beating each other, fighting, are we animals?

Go go anywhere, it is all a crisis. I mean can’t we…. benchmark on all things, below what we know we should not tolerate, simple. I want your take on lavish spending by those in power, elected people for example. Recently 160 Million was approved for SUV for lawmakers, millions of Naira was approved for one of the governors and then billions also for presidential renovation. How do you see it?

You said approved, approved by who?

The National Assembly.

On whose behalf are they there?

On the people’s behalf? Fine. Are they reflecting the people’s wishes? Which means they are not, then how are they elected? I mean those kind of characters who ignored the Nigerian environment in terms of our standing and status and then began to do that kind of appropriation for the president. So that is why the need for this kind of debate. Democracy, the Western type, is it working in Nigeria or is not working and why is it not working? I saw the motorcade of the President of Kenya, William Roto, we are talking about democracy in Africa. I saw him with 55 jeeps following with 45 riders on motor bikes following him too in Kenya. I saw the clip on Tik tok, maybe it was manipulated, I saw the clip.

So what I am saying is this, if the members of the National Assembly are representing us, therefore whatever they do they should do is not because they are. If they are doing right there it is because they are there but then they are doing what they do because they know how they won the election; they know how they got elected. It was to them an investment into a business and they are looking for profit and the first thing you know they will take their investment before they look for the profit. So, why do you blame them?

I mean you go for election, you pay the agent of your own political party, then you pay whatever they call it at the polling booth, NDLEA, police, SSS, Army and they are all there at the polling booth and this goes up to the state, up to national level, they are all paid. On top of that you know you also give the voter, you know what they call spaghetti and macaroni and money and African print and then you ex- pect what, you want service from them? When they bought the entire process to be there, for them it was an investment. So that is why this issue of democracy in Africa, the way it was brought to us by the white, is working for us, if not, what are the issues, what is the problem?

Is it culture, is it tribal, is it religious, what is it in the African continent? Let us appraise it, if it is not working, like you are saying now then it means how do we then either return it or refine it or rethink or reshape it to be able to fit into our own environment and give us service, what they call democracy dividends, that’s all.

Let’s talk about Jigawa State politics, many believe PDP lost the election because there was an imposition, that you impose your son; are you worried?

That is why you know in Africa and in Nigeria politics is very, very painful. In your desire to get benefit or win an election, you churn out lies. That is why I said why don’t we can’t we have what is called benchmark in my character. If there is a benchmark there is nothing you should not do. If you come into this office and you find somebody lying down with his neck slit with knife, blood pouring out, and you pick the knife, you will confused and say what, you picked the knife and then somebody comes in, what will he say, he will accuse you of killing the man because he saw the knife and the person in blood, only your God can save you.So the issue of my son, I swear to Allah, I have no idea how he emerged as the candidate. The party never made it known to me.

I swear and I saw it on Facebook, I called him and said look it is their right. Now, people are saying I imposed it on my son, that was why we lost, isn’t it. So head or tail I stand condemned. People don’t see my contribution right from 1979 in the House of Reps, what I went through in terms of the humiliation, the persecution, and suffering to the point that even my own party President Jonathan, arranging me and my kids as a thief. I, a senior member of the party PDP, a founding member of the party called PDP. My own President accused me because of his own political interest. So he had to destroy me, ruin my career and ruin my family. He arraigned me in court.

I will talk to my children like a thief. So I have been through a kind of thing that I am more concerned about the bigger picture called Nigeria because Nigeria has been very, very kind to me. So whatever you do to me in terms of harassing me, like maybe trying to persecute me, I will not give up. I will feel undeterred because this country has been fair to me, has been good to me, he gave me face to grown from my village to what I am today, passing through all kinds of difficulties to be a member of the House of Reps in 1979, 45 years ago, to being a party chairman, to being this, to being this. Therefore what do I do in spite of the misconception to pay back to Nigeria what I got. So to me is payment time, so whatever you say, blackmail me, my son, I will remain undeterred, I will remain focused, I will do all that I can within my means to say I give back what I think Nigeria gave, that’s all.

In 2019, you lost the PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt. Are you contest- ing again in 2027?

I lost in 2019. I lost, I didn’t run in 2023, today it is the vogue you younger generation, you are saying it is now your own time, and you think we are being unduly monopolistic on your own space. So, you are the younger generation and you are asking me that, when you are saying I am blocking you, you have been saying so. The younger generation are saying it is now our own turn, this leaders you know, give us chance, why are you blocking us, you are too monopolistic, fair enough, I am now set aside, you are now asking me, am I running?

Because of your commitment to the Nigerian project?

But then you are more committed to age than service, the commitment is to age, is to a generation, rather you know service.

So clearly you are saying you are not running? …

Because you said I should not say so, even if I say I want you will say no to me. You say I am too old. I am 75. You are say- ing it is now your own turn, Emilokan, our own generation, it is the Emilokan of the younger generation who are 40 and below, fine, go ahead.