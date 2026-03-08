Those Who Make God Their Source Can’t Be Stranded

TEXT: Psalm 23:1; Psalm 24:1; Psalm 34:5, 10; Philippians 4:19; Luke 1:37; Genesis 18:14 Psalm 23:1. “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want”. Psalm 24:1. “The earth is the LORD’S, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein”. Psalm 34:5.

“They looked unto him, and were lightened, and their faces were not ashamed”. Psalm 34:10.

“The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger: but they that seek the LORD shall not want any good thing”. Philippians 4:19.

“But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus”. Luke 1:37. “For with God nothing shall be impossible”. Genesis 18:14.

“Is any thing too hard for the LORD? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life, and Sarah shall have a son”.

Those who make God their source in life cannot be stranded, no matter the economic situation of the Country.

There is no one who makes God his or her source that will be disappointed. You cannot sincerely make God your source and be put to shame.

Those who make God their source will be confident because they know that God cannot fail them. Making God your source in life is the beginning of breakthroughs and open doors, because nothing can hinder God’s flow.

God cannot be hindered by anything; therefore, those who make God their source become unhindered or unstoppable in life.

Who are those who make God their source? These are a set of people who put their total trust or confidence in God.

These are people who believe that with their diligence, skills, Certifications, and connections, but without God, will yield no positive results. These are a set of people who believe that whatever they have without God is nothing.

These are the people who believe that unless God blesses the work of their hands or whatever they do, they are not blessed.

These are people who look unto God, although they have everything. Looking at the scriptures above, you will know that making God your source in life is the best decision one can ever make in life. The Lord is my Shepherd, and I shall not want.

It means as long as you make God your Shepherd, you will never lack any good thing. The earth is the Lord and everything in it. This means that God owns everything. If God owns everything, it means you can never lack.

They looked unto him, and they are not ashamed. This means that those who looked upon God for help will not be put to shame.

They that serve the Lord will never lack good things. God will supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

God is All in All; if you make Him your Source in every facet of your life, your breakthroughs and testimonies are certain. Remain blessed.

Prayer points:

1. I shall not lack any good thing in Jesus Name.

2. I shall not beg for bread in Jesus Name.

3. Father, supply all my needs in Jesus Name.

4. Oh Lord, bless me abundantly in Jesus Name.