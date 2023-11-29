Henceforth, those who engage in blocking streets for social parties, thereby slowing down vehicular movement and causing traffic gridlocks will be arrested and prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court.

Chairman of the state’s Environmental Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye said in a statement on Tuesday, that perpetrators must desist or be ready to face the wrath of the Law.

The Police Boss, while condemning the act said it was selfish and inconsiderate, explaining that his Agency had to distort one of such parties after receiving an alert from a member of the public that some celebrants had blocked a busy road in the name of partying.

A statement by the state government read: “The Lagos State Taskforce has condemned in its entirety the way and manner in which some residents in some parts of the State close inner roads/streets to hold social events thereby inconveniencing other road users and constituting a nuisance to the society.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye described the act as selfish and inconsiderate of residents who deliberately take actions that cause discomfort to other law-abiding individuals in the State.

Jejeloye disclosed that the Agency recently had to disrupt a birthday celebration on a street in Yaba when it was discovered that the celebrants and guests had occupied 95% of the road thereby slowing down vehicular movement and inconveniencing Lagosians going about their businesses.

He stated that places like Lagos Island, Oworonshoki, and Agege are major areas where such illegal activities are predominant, warning that the Lagos State Task Force intends to initiate an action plan that would put such inconveniences in check.

In his words, “It is highly unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordon off an entire street to throw parties and hold social events causing gridlock in an area.

It is the height of irresponsibility: he said: “Henceforth, anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court for prosecution”.

The Chairman appealed to Lagosians who are in the habit of blocking streets and roads all in the name of celebrations to desist or face the Law.

He implored residents across the state to use either private or government-owned facilities in their vicinity to hold social events.

He, however, noted that if an event is to take place in a nearby street or road due to logistics reasons, the people concerned are expected to apply for permission from appropriate authorities and a copy of the approval submitted to the Headquarters of the Agency before the planned social event is held.

“Members of the public are urged to please report any closure of inner streets or roads for social gathering to the nearest Police Station or the Lagos State Task Force for necessary action. All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained across the Lagos Metropolis”, Jejeloye stated.