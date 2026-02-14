A team of top government officials led by Chief Earnest Ezeajughi, the Chief Of Staff to Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, recently visited Onitsha market on the move to regenerate the main market. Okey Maduforo bring reports:

What is your impression about the compliance to the end of stay-at-home order?

The main market opened fully and normal commercial activities have commenced. There is no single shop at the main market that was close and people came to do business and the entire place was as busy as ever.

We visited building materials market at the bridge head but the compliance was very poor. We did not expect this from them despite the security ar- chitecture put in place and the assurance that the traders gave to us.

The drug market opened significantly as we saw people carrying out commercial activities but in the case of the building materials market, it’s about 20 percent compliance, and that was why the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Market, myself and Commissioner for Information had to visit the area after the Governor had gone there last Monday when the market was reopened.

The. Governor had given us the the directive that any market that did not open should be shut. That directive was in line with the process of recovering our Monday and that is what we are doing.

Our intention was to close the building materials market but we had to check the process and the Special Adviser had to follow the process and when he is ready he would come up with the template for that with the approval of the Governor himself.

Does the Governor have the intention of visiting other markets in Anambra?

Actually on the day we visited the international market and building materials market at Ogidi, it was significantly opened though a whole lot of work need to be done there in terms of compliance.

At the New Spare Parts Market, Nkpor, there was full compliance with the order of the Governor, and it was very significant.

So, as you can see it is not just about main market alone. Generally the Governor’s directive made great impact on the commercial activities in the state.

This is because before now you will not see anybody in those markets as people would choose to stay at their homes and do other things for fear of being attacked by criminals in the name of freedom fighters.

IPOB has officially announced the end to the stay-at-home order, what role did the Governor play in that regard?

Well what happened has to do with our leadership and Mr Governor as you can see, was bold about it by first of all making sure that Anambra State is secure and one of the safest states in Nigeria presently. So that was the foundation that he led that gave impetus to the end of the order.

You cannot start this fight without ensuring that your people are safe and that you have put up all the security architecture to guaran- tee that, and after that first step you now move into action and that was what Mr Governor did. The traders had their imagination beclouded due to the kind of stories they were told.

They were giving the impression that if they continued to close their shops every Monday they would be liberated and would achieve the Biafran struggle but up till today we are still in Nigeria and people are losing their clientele in the name of that struggle.

But Mr Governor came up with the reason that we had lost a lot to this order and in Anambra State alone we lost over N8.3bn in one Monday and then in five years we lost huge sums of money every Monday.

As you know, money needs to exchange hands and that was what the traders lost. Besides that, those asking you to close your shops have no alternative to that and they do not have shops and they do not have any verifiable means of livelihood.

Government saw sabotage in the entire arrangement because where they came from they do not have such a large market and the aim is to kill the economy of the South East and the easiest way to do that is to kill Onitsha main market which is the pride of the East. The traders now understood what they have lost and the need to win back our Mondays, and this is for their own good first of all before it gets to the public or the government.

So the answer to your question is the leadership approach to the matter and that is the trump card of Mr Governor. What it means now with the end of the stay-at-home order, anyone found in the bush or trying to cause trouble in the name of stay-at-home is simply a criminal and should be treated as such.

Remember at the inception of this administration we granted them amnesty and urged them to come out of the bush and we shall engage them with something meaningful to do. So at the end of the amnesty, government began to take decisive actions in keeping our state safe.

When we paid a visit to other areas we also discovered that the banks were open and the schools were also open, and remember for a very long time our children were going to school on Saturdays and that means trying to change our academic calendar and making us different from other states of the federation and the Governor said that this had to stop and it all stopped.

So you don’t have any excuse whatsoever not to open on Monday and if you fail to do that, we shall grant you a one week holiday and then you open the next Monday and we had to apply some form of force to achieve that.

The plan of giving Onitsha main market a facelift appears to be another raging controversy…

…(cuts in) You know we have a government that has empathy and a government which go through things before arriving at a final decision and that is the nature of Governor Charles Soludo.

He gave the traders two options; either to completely re- model the market or a kind of palliative work on the market, that is a bit of regeneration and not completely remodeling the market.

The traders chose the second one explaining that it would be difficult for them and being a government with empathy we said okay ‘let’s take your option.’

The plan is to make it more habitable for them, and remember at the meeting with the traders, the Governor asked them if their children would like to come and do business at the main market the way it is at the moment.

For instance when you go to the major streets in the market such as Bright Street, Johnson and and all that you discover that they have set forward instead of set back. In the United Kingdom where I have been, you hardly see set forward and what you see is set back.

In that set back they build a line so that there would be pedestrian lawns and walk ways and if you go to Oxford Street in London you see the walk ways almost the size of the road because people use the walk ways to do their shopping and that is what we are trying to do to make it better for them.

As big as main market there is no parking space because the original park in the master plan by the colonial masters had been into shops, so where are you going to park to shop?

So this is the kind of help that government is trying to render to the traders . You can see the regeneration that we have done in other places such as Ekwulobia and other places and we can understand that people would complain but that is for a short while; you cannot make omelette without breaking eggs but at the end of the day people we say, ‘thank you Mr Governor.

Nobody believed that a town like Ekwulobia would look like it’s looking now; you see how the market moved to a new place along with the parks and with modern facilities, that is what we are trying to do in Onitsha. It is indeed sad and very unfortunate that a market like Onitsha that is the largest in Africa is just in name because when you visit the market you get so disappointed.